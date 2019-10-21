Track morning storms with StormTrack 8 Interactive Radar

Rock Island musical duo coming home to perform at Rust Belt

Posted 5:55 am, October 21, 2019, by

EAST MOLINE, Illinois– Two brothers from Rock Island are performing a homecoming show after moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

The Cerny Brothers are playing at the Rust Belt on Saturday, Nov. 2. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Robert and Scott Cerny were raised in Rock Island, Illinois and went to college in Los Angeles. Pursuing their music career, they eventually moved to Nashville, performing in bars, living rooms and theaters.

They recently signed a contract with Cleveland International Records and have released several albums and singles over the years.

Tickets are available for the Cerny Brothers’ concert next week. They’re $15.

