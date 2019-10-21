Pritzker’s plan to “Rebuild Illinois” calls for major upgrades to bridges, roads in Rock Island County

Posted 4:41 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, October 21, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 01: Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks during a round table discussion with high school students at a creative workspace for women on October 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Pritzker was joined by his Illinois gubernatorial Lieutenant Governor candidate Juliana Stratton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as they spoke to students about leadership. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Governor J.B. Pritzer on Monday announced a blueprint to “Rebuild Illinois” calling for $23.5 billion in spending to fix roads and bridges in every part of the state.

In Rock Island County, the five-year-plan for fiscal years 2020-2025 will put $304.5 million towards replacing the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River. 36 million will be spent on a new I-280 bridge deck southwest of Rock Island. While Illinois leads this project, Iowa will share equally in the costs. Other projects include the new I-74 bridge construction in Moline.

The governor the focus on maintenance is a change from how capital programs have been done in the past, “when the state would let roads just deteriorate so thoroughly that repairs have cost taxpayers far more than if they had been maintained to a minimum standard.”

“We are starting a new regiment of investing on the front end,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation selected the projects based on data they collected on the condition of the roads and bridges, including traffic crashes and death and types of vehicles traveling on those roads.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.