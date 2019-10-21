× Police take precautions at Rock Falls High School amid possible threat

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Students of Rock Falls High went to class under increased protection on the morning of Monday, October 21st.

On Sunday, Rock Falls High School officials and Rock Falls Police were made aware of a series of social media posts alleging a possible threat to the school for the following day. School and police officials spent the day identifying the person(s) involved and investigating the threat.

Through the search, officials determined that the threat was not entirely credible, but decided to take precautions, just in case. Rock Falls Police officers provided extra security to the Rock Falls High campus on Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation, but at this time, police say there is no evidence of a credible threat to student safety on Rock Falls.