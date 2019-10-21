× Police pursuit in Davenport following fired shots overnight Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police entered into a chase with a vehicle after responding to fired shots early on Sunday, October 20th.

At approximately 12:36 a.m., Davenport Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of Calvin Street. While officers were en route, dispatchers obtained a description of a suspect vehicle.

Officers discovered the vehicle in the area of Central Park and Clark Street, and then pursued it once the vehicle began to flee. Officers were able to stop the car in the area of telegraph Road and Pine Street.

Two male juveniles were arrested.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with several traffic violations. Police searched the related areas and found one firearm and spent cartridges. No injuries were reported, but one squad car was damaged while trying to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at the time.

Police ask those with information to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola” mobile apps.