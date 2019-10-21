Munchie Mondays: Trader Joe’s snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We went on a bit of a health kick Monday, October 21. News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein tried a lot of snacks from Trader Joe's.

It started a couple weeks ago, when Angie and Jon had their first store experience. Angie brought some different snacks, and she, Jon and Eric tried them on the air.

The closest Trader Joe's to the Quad Cities is a little more than an hour away, in Coralville, Iowa.

So, Monday, they tried some more snacks that they missed.

The first thing they tried was something similar to the celery snack "Ants on a Log:" Peanut Butter and Peppers. The combination is actually based off the name of a fitness blog. "Peanut Butter and Peppers" takes everyday food and makes it healthier to enjoy.

That's not the only thing they tried.

They enjoyed a jar of Speculoos Cookie Butter. Trader Joe's makes a version that's similar to the original Lotus Biscoff spread, which is from Belgium.

And, it's 5 o'clock somewhere, right? The anchors popped open a bottle of Charles Shaw wine, which only costs three bucks. It used to sell for a dollar cheaper. At the time, it was called "Two-Buck Chuck."

The last thing they tried was a box of Maple Leaf Cookies, which is also a customer favorite.

They didn't get to try all the snacks, but click on the video above to see what they thought of these snacks.