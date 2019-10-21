× Help WQAD Go Red for Women This Wednesday

We want you to help us GO RED on Wednesday, October 23rd!

In celebration of the Go Red for Women Dinner (info here) taking place on Thursday, October 24th – WQAD is helping raise money for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement.

The Go Red for Women Movement is celebrating 15 years in 2019. The initiative’s goal is to bring people together across the country to raise awareness about the #1 killer of women – heart disease.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, WQAD is holding a day-long donation drive at our station – 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois – from 7am to 6pm. As a thank you for your gift, Jewel Food Stores is donating red carnations to each donor. We hope to see you there!

WQAD is a proud sponsor of the Go Red for Women Event every year in the Quad Cities.