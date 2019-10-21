Annual Pumpkin Dash raises money in Blue Grass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa -- Heroes, villains, monsters, and kids all had one common goal on Saturday in Blue Grass: Make it to the finish line and nab some candy.

The City of Blue Grass Park held the 9th annual Pumpkin Dash on October 19th. An entry fee of $8 got kids up to 12 years-old a spot in the race and some extra Halloween candy courtesy of local businesses and organizations. Race participants were also treated to pumpkins, hot dogs, chips, and drinks. Many came in costume, but Halloween attire was not required.

The annual event raises money to benefit Blue Grass parks and programs, as well as help send kids to YMCA camp Abe Lincoln.