$3.5 million expansion allows for speech pathology graduate program at Augustana College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- A new master's degree program at Augustana College could soon be joining campus once accreditation is approved.

A new building, named Bodahl, made room for the speech-language pathology program with more classrooms and space for students and clients.

"The ability to do more innovative things in our therapy sessions and new classrooms, that's one concern that our old building, had we had limited classroom space," Allison Haskill, Director of the Center for Speech and Hearing at Augie said. "Our new one has significantly improved facilities for that."

The $3.5 million investment was spearheaded by a$500,000 anonymous donation.

"Our center serves individuals of all age groups with a variety of communication impairments," Haskill said.

"From late talking children to adults who've had a stroke to individuals who need voice therapy, so having more space and improved facilities will just allow us to continue to grow that."

The building is set to open in the spring.

Once Augie receives accreditation for the master's program, the speech and hearing department hopes to enroll students by summer of 2020.