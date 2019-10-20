The Score Sunday – Mediapolis VB, Morrison FB, Jake Meeske, FCA

Posted 10:23 pm, October 20, 2019

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 39-1 Mediapolis Volleyball Team.  The Bullettes are ranked 2nd in the State in Class 1A as they get ready for post season.  Morrison Football is off to an 8-0 start and ranked 4th in Class 4A.  Jake Meeske from East Moline is ready for his final year at St. Ambrose.  The FCA story of the week features Tevin Baker from Wethersfield H.S. who is leaving a lasting legacy.

