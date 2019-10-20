Snowstar Winter Park hosts German-themed Oktoberfest games

ANDALUSIA, IL - Snowstar Winter Park got a German makeover for the day on Saturday, October 19th.

The winter sports park held an Oktoberfest party from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. filled with German-inspired music, food and drinks from area breweries and vendors, and games that incorporated the park's geography and unique features, like keg races, stein races, and snow stein zip line challenge.

It was the first Snowstar held the party, but organizers say that they they hope to hold it again in the future.

Part of the money raised by the event is being given to the Andalusia Ambulance Service.

 

