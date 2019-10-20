× Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in North America, opens this week

(CNN) — All your favorite Nickelodeon characters are coming to New Jersey.

Nickelodeon Universe, which at 8.5 acres will be the largest indoor theme park in North America, will open on October 25 at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The park features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions. Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be at the mall to meet.

The roller coasters include one named the Shellraiser, which features a plunging 122-foot drop.

Since no Nickelodeon attraction would be complete without slime, visitors can enjoy entertainment on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

Prices for the park are available but it is unclear when they will be on sale. A general ticket is priced at $39.99. For those interested in a more thrilling experience, there is an all-access ticket for $49.99. Children under 2 are free.

Besides Nickelodeon Universe, American Dream’s NHL-regulation size ice rink will open on October 25 with open skating, figure skating and hockey tournaments.

In November, the DreamWorks Water Park is set to open at the mall featuring more than 40 water slides and 15 attractions.

The American Dream mall is approximately 3 million square feet roughly divided into 55% entertainment and 45% retail space. The retail portion of the mail is scheduled to open in March 2020. For those planning a visit by car, the complex has 33,000 parking spaces.