Early morning Burlington fire heavily damages garage contents and kills dog

BURLINGTON, Iowa — First responders were quick to respond to a garage fire in Burlington early Sunday morning, but were unable to save a dog from the blaze.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 20th, Burlington Fire received the garage fire report on 8th Street. They arrived at the scene minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames erupting from a detached garage. Firefighters were able to successfully stop the blaze within half an hour.

The garage’s contents received heavy damage from smoke, although total damages are still being assessed. Casualties include a dog that died as a result of the fire and one firefighter who received minor injuries.

Authorities believe the cause of the fire was accidental and the result of combustible materials being kept too close to a wood burner.

Burlington Fire was assisted on the scene by Burlington Police and Alliant Energy.