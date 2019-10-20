Davenport coffee shop reportedly robbed early Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport's Coffee Revolution reports that it had been broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday, October 20th.

The coffee shop located on Brady Street posted pictures of damage and security footage from the the incident that was dated to 3:29 a.m. A young man broke into the building with a piece of concrete and reportedly robbed the store of its cash. The shop also says that the burglar had an accomplice waiting outside in a vehicle.

WQAD has reached out to the Davenport Police Department for more information, but has been unable to make contact at this time.