The City of Davenport released a street map detailed the planned route for October 26th’s Halloween Parade, and the streets affected by it.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Perishing Avenue. The procession will travel down 3rd Street until the intersection at Western Avenue.

The map also details road closures around the parade route, the times these roads close and open, and where parking is located.