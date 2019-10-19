Watch: Utah Trooper saves unconscious driver moments before train strikes his car

Early in the morning on Wednesday, October 16th, the Utah Highway Patrol posted this dashcam video of a trooper pulling an unconscious driver from his car just before it was hit by a train.

Trooper Ruben Correa was on a traffic stop not far from the scene when he responded to a call of a car on train tracks. Correa quickly ran to the vehicle and pulled the driver out and saved his life. Correa describes the split-second descision saying, “At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing my job.”

Colonel Michael Rapich of the UHP extolled the Correa, saying, “An incredible and heroic action by Trooper Ruben Correa. We are so grateful that the Driver and Trooper are safe after this extremely close call. Well done Trooper Correa!!!”

A KSL report says that the driver was subject to an unknown medical issue prior to the incident, and that he is safe and uninjured.