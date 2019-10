Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sterling captures a share of the Western Big 6 title, while Alleman, Rock Island, and Moline all pick up big wins. In Iowa, Bettendorf bounces back with a dominate win over West. North Scott stays perfect in District play with a statement win over Clear Creek Amana.

The most highlights and the ONLY 30 minte HS football show in town is The Score!

