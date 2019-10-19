Here is a look back at week 8 of the High School Football Season.
The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 8
-
The Score Podcast – Iowa HS Football Week 6
-
The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 7
-
The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 6
-
The Score Podcast – Iowa High School Week 4
-
The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 5
-
-
The Score Podcast – Illinois Week 5
-
The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 4
-
The Score Podcast – Iowa Football Week 2
-
The Score Podcast – Illinois H.S. Week 6
-
The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 3
-
-
The Score Podcast – Iowa Week 5 Breakdown
-
The Score Podcast – Iowa Week 3
-
The Score Podcast – Illinois Week 3