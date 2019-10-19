× Shower chances for your Saturday

Starting out our Saturday with a quiet and calm morning. We will remain this way through the late morning hours but cloud cover will begin to increase. A weak cold front will pass through this afternoon and bring scattered showers. Rainfall will be light and only last for one or two hours.

When it’s not raining, expect mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon and evening with temperatures rising to the 60° mark. After the front passes, clouds will begin to clear out overnight. A concern overnight into Sunday morning will be dense fog, please be cautious if you are out traveling during this time. Overnight low will be a little chillier than last night dipping to the lower 40s.

Sunday is looking like your weekend’s best with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. A perfect day to do some fun fall activities outdoors!

Monday morning will bring a better chance to see heavier rainfall as a much stronger system passes through. You may hear some thunder and see lightning, but nothing severe expected with these storms. After the system passes, we will be left with very breezy conditions for the first half of the week as well as a drier pattern. Temperatures are also expected to steadily decline into next weekend.