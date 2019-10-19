× Moline High School to support Student Hunger Drive with annual Empty Bowls Project

MOLINE, Illinois — Various MHS organizations are holding an annual event to raise money for the 2019 Student Hunger Drive.

The Moline High School Art Department, MHS Interact Club, and National Honors Society are holding the tenth Empty Bowls Project on Tuesday, October 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The vent is being held at the Moline High School Cafeteria at 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

Students created and donated clay bowls for community members to use at the event to taste soups and other types of food from area restaurants.

The suggested donation amounts are $10 for adults and $15 for students. All proceeds go to the Student Hunger Drive. The program has raised over $29,000 since its inception in 2010.