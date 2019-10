The Illinois-bound lane of the Interstate 74 bridge from Bettendorf to Moline was brought to a total standstill with the cause being currently unconfirmed.

The traffic backup began around 4:00 p.m and began to open back up in one lane at 4:38 p.m. Around 4:50, traffic began to move at a normal pace further down I-74. Multiple emergency vehicles were seen at the location. Traffic camera footage showed a car being towed away from the scene around 4:30.