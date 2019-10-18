× WHAT’S HAPPENING? Special Drink and Dessert Pairing Benefits Dress for Success Quad Cities

Do you know what’s better than sipping cocktails and tasting macarons? Doing both of those things while helping Dress for Success Quad Cities!

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie and Me & Billy are teaming up to hold a Cocktail and Macaron Pairing Fundraiser at Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd Street, Davenport.

The event costs $35 to attend with all the proceeds going to Dress for Success Quad Cities’ Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund. Your ticket also gets you three pairings – each includes a cocktail sample from Me & Billy and two special macarons from Oh So Sweet.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, click here.