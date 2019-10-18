× Shower chances on Saturday, weekend best on track for Sunday

A nice warm-up but a breezy one as temperatures have climbed into the 60s. Skies will remain fair and breezy overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

On Saturday, a few light scattered showers will interrupt our outdoor plans for one or two hours as a system quickly slides through the area.

Showers will hit around the midday, afternoon hours, but the coverage looks quite scattered, so not everyone will experience it. Highs that day will only climb to around 60 degrees.

Your weekend’s best is still Sunday with scattered clouds and highs around the mid 60s.

Early next week a stronger system will impact the area with wind and rain followed by several days of dry, but slightly cooler than normal temperatures.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: