Presidential candidates continue their tour through Eastern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Democratic presidential candidates are making a stop in the Quad City area Friday, October 18.

Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is going to be at the German American Heritage Center and Museum Friday night. She'll host a town hall with Iowa State Representative Cindy Winckler. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Julian Castro will be at the Rogalski Center at Saint Ambrose University Friday night as well. His event starts at 6 p.m.

California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is going to be in Clinton Friday.

Thursday, October 17, she took the stage at SAU for her own town hall meeting. Senator Harris opened up the floor to any and all questions from the audience. She spoke about not raising taxes for the middle class, the recent rise in gun crimes, and how she plans to combat the heated political climate, in Washington D.C.

"We're up for this fight but we got a fight ahead of us," Harris said Thursday. "It is a fight that includes a fight against hate, but there are more of us who are prepared to fight against it than there are the people who hate, and we'll win... we'll win."

Friday's stop in Clinton is a house party at a private residence.