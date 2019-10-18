× Phone call scammer poses as Henry County sheriff

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa– The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that police will not call people to discuss a warrant after a scammer posed as the sheriff and asked a victim for personal information in exchange for being arrested.

A scammer in Henry County called the victim and said they were Sheriff Rich McNamee with a warrant for their arrest, according to a statement from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On the phone call, the person was told sheriff’s deputies were on their way to their house and to give up personal information to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office emphasized they would not call people regarding a warrant in the statement.

If you feel a call is suspicious, do not give out personal information. To contact the sheriff’s office, call (319) 385-2712.