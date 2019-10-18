NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: The “Taste” of Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is FALLING... and that includes leaves, pine cones, and - acorns!

On Friday, October 18th during Nailed It or Failed It, we showed you how to celebrate the season and test your taste buds with a sweet treat that everyone in the family can make and enjoy.

Acorn Donut Holes - All you need for this "recipe" is glazed donut holes, some Nutella or chocolate frosting, sprinkles, and small stick pretzels. To make, follow these instructions or just click the video above!

We went ON LOCATION for our Cocktail of the Week! The Axis Hotel, 1630 5th Avenue, opened this week in Moline and it includes the Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro and Bar. You will step back in time when you step into this restaurant! We had one of their masterful bartenders, Michael Tonneson, make us one of their 1920s culture cocktails - the Mary Pickford. Click below to hear the story behind it and why it's a drink you won't find anywhere else in the Quad Cities:

