Man stabbed during fight with coworker at Pancheros in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was stabbed after getting into a fight with his co-worker at Pancheros Mexican Grill.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, at the restaurant on Utica Ridge Road, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Both men involved in the fight were injured; one sustained injuries to his abdomen and the other had injuries to his face.

Police said the man who had abdominal injuries was taken to a nearby hospital; he was last listed in critical condition.

The worker whose face got hurt did not need medical attention, said police, and was taken to the Davenport Police station for questioning.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.