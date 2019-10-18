Home Depot and local veteran motorcycle association build new roof for veteran in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Home Depot and the 39-4 chapter of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association IA teamed up to build a new roof for a veteran living in Davenport.

On Friday, October 18 around a dozen men and women were at 2307 W. 38th Place in Davenport to build a much needed roof for Chris Bauman.

He says he's owned the house for about 10 years and it had gotten so bad that even the people working on his roof were falling through!

"There's no way it would stand up to the snow this winter"-Bauman

The man leading the project is Eric "BlackHeart" Deney, the Public Relations Officer for chapter 39-4.

He says Bauman has had a string of bad luck over the last 3 years. they will be working on his roof 12 hours a day for around 4 days "if the weather cooperates."

Home Depot contributed the supplies and truck and the motorcycle chapter is providing the muscle.

Chris Bauman and his wife made sure there were food and drinks for the people working.