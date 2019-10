× Channel Cat suspends weekend service due to high waters

MetroLINK has announced a change to the schedule for the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the weekend of October 19th and 20th.

Due to high river waters, the taxi service announced in a press release that it will not be operating on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th.

MetroLINK also said that weekend service should resume on Friday, October 25th barring river conditions and inclement weather.