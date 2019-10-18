× 2019 Trick or Treat times for the Quad Cities area

Illinois

Aledo: Thursday, October 31st from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Alpha: Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Andalusia: Thursday, October 31st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Annawan: Thursday, October 31st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Community Center Halloween Party: Thursday, October 31st at Howes Park Community Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: WQAD has reached out for information. Please check back.

Coal Valley: Thursday, October 31st, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo: Saturday, October 26th & Sunday the 27th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 26th & Sunday the 27th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trunk ‘R Treat: Tuesday, October 22nd at Municipal park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Colona: Thursday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cordova: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cordova Raceway: Halloweird event on Saturday, October 19 – gates p[em at 9 a.m., racing starts at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Dixon: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Scarecrow Festival & Trick or Treat Downtown: Saturday, October 26th

East Moline: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fulton: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Galesburg: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneseo: Thursday, October 31st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hampton: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Matherville: WQAD has reached out for information, please check back

Milan: WQAD has reached out for information. Please check back.

Milan Trunk or Treat: Thursday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Milan Camden Centre.

Moline: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween Parade: Sunday, October 20th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 20th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Spooktacular Trunk or Treat: Sunday, October 26th at Green Valley Sports Complex from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Morrison: Thursday, October 31st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Windsor: WQAD has reached out for information. Please check back.

Orion: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Halloween Hustle: Thursday, October 31 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 407 12th Avenue in the MAC building.

Port Byron: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rapids City: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rock Island: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fright Night: Thursday, October 24th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 24th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light the Night : Friday, October 25th at World of Life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: Friday, October 25th at World of Life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat: 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th at Two Rivers Church

Rock Falls: Thursday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Uptown Trick or Treat: Friday, October 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Silvis: Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat: Saturday, October 19th at Silvis Public Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sherrard: Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Truck or Treat: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. the Fire Department is hosting a trick or treat at the fire station. Free hot dogs will be available for kids. Anyone wanting to open their trunk to dispense extra treats is welcome to come set up at 5 p.m.

Sterling: Thursday, October 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walnut: WQAD News 8 has reached out for information. Please check back.

Iowa

Bettendorf: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parade: Saturday, October 26th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 26th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. City Hall Trick-or-Treat: Thursday, October 31st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Burlington: Thursday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Safe Trick or Treat: Thursday, October 31st at Burlington Memorial Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blue Grass: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buffalo: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Camanche: Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Clinton: Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Davenport: Thursday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mall Trick-or-Treat: Sunday, October 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Halloween Parade: Saturday, October 26th from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dewitt: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Durant: Thursday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LeClaire: Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Maquoketa: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McCausland: WQAD has reached out and is verifying information, please check back

Halloween Part and Trick or Treat Night: Saturday, October 26 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the McCausland Community Center. Trick or Treating is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Muscatine: WQAD has reached out and is verifying information, please check back

Halloween at the Y: Friday, October 25th at the Muscatine Community YMCA from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Market: Saturday, October 26th at Muscatine Area Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tipton: Thursday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walcott: Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is an incomplete list of Trick-or-Treat times and events in the QC area. Don’t see your city or event? Email us: news@wqad.com