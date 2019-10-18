× 1 person dead after SUV flips on US-67 overnight

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Illinois– One person is dead after an SUV flipped “multiple times” overnight on US Route 67 in McDonough County, police say.

The driver of a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on US-67 on Friday, Oct. 18 just after midnight, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police Department.

The driver drove off the west side of the highway and then over corrected and ran off the east side of US-67, the statement said. The SUV flipped and one person was thrown from the vehicle.

That person was declared dead at the scene.

Charges are pending.

News 8 reached out to ISP, but has yet to hear back with additional information.