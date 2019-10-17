WQAD Sports October 15th- Rocks earn WB6 soccer crown, PV claims MAC volleyball title

Posted 9:20 pm, October 17, 2019
  • Rock Island soccer earns 1st outright Western Big 6 title
  • Pleasant Valley volleyball claims MAC title with win over Assumption
  • Hawkeyes prepare to right the ship against Purdue
