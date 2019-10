ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– A vacant Rock Island house went up in flames early Thursday morning.

A house in the 1500 block of 12th Street was reported on fire just after 6:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 2019. Heavy flames were coming from the rear of the home.

The fire was under control just after 7 a.m.

There are no people currently living in the house and there were no reported injuries, according to the Rock Island Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.