Temperatures rebound, showers to dodge at the start of the weekend

Thursday is a beauty of a fall day with bountiful sun and less wind. Highs this afternoon will be approaching 60, though may feel a bit warmer given the lack of wind: Bonus!!

Mostly clear skies will prevail tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Winds will return on Friday out of the south which will lead to a nice boost in temperatures with highs approaching 70.

Clouds will be on the increase that night as our next weather system pulls in for the west. Scattered showers are still on track for Saturday, especially later in the day. The amount of rain will stay under a tenth of an inch with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday is still your weekend’s best with middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A more potent storm system arrives late that night into Monday with showers and even a few thunderstorms likely that day.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

