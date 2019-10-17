Pay It Forward recognizes Tiffany’s Treasures resale shop owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Turning a hobby into a career, Tiffany Hunt left her desk job to fill a need in the community opening Tiffany's Treasures four years ago.

The resale store in Davenport provides necessities such as clothes, furniture and toiletries to people in need without breaking their bank.

"She gives back in anyway she can to her customers at Tiffany's Treasures and to the community around here," said Rochelle Hunt, Tiffany's mother-in-law.

Tiffany sometimes pulls from her own pocket in order to keep items in stock.

"She just asks that when they have an opportunity to pay it forward, they donate also," Rochelle said.

Rochelle nominated Tiffany for the $300 Pay It Forward award sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

"On behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union, I'm Paying It Forward for all of your work that you do in the community, for loving your neighbors, for being such a good business owner and just having love for everybody," Rochelle said.

The money will help Tiffany fill the shelves and clean up some DIY projects before they find a new home.

"It's more than anybody in my position could ever expect in return," Tiffany said. "I try to avoid the landfill so anytime we can recycle, refurbish, re-purpose that's the best way to go. With a little TLC, everything deserves a second chance."

Tiffany said she is always looking for new items, to make a donation visit the store at 1314 Washington Street, Davenport, Iowa.

