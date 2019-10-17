Moline police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

MOLINE, Illinois– The Moline Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery at a gas station in Moline.

A female suspect reportedly used a stun gun or other electronic device on a customer while stealing their wallet at a gas station in the 5200 block of 25th Avenue Ct on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, according to a post on the Moline Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect is being described as a black female with short hair in her late teens to early 20’s, according to the post. At the time of the robbery, she is described as wearing a white t-shirt, a black or gray Nike jacket and black pants, the post said.

The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on 53rd Street as a passenger in a light colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Police ask those with additional information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

