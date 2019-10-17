× Man with own name tattooed on neck arrested for falsely ID’ing himself

MATTOON, Ill. – The ink didn’t lie.

Mattoon police arrested a 36-year-old Illinois man for giving officers a fake name, despite having his real name tattooed on his neck.

Matthew C. Bushman, of Mansfield, had a warrant out for his arrest when officers booked him on Oct. 11 for obstructing justice. A police mugshot shows the “Matty B” tattoo across his throat.

Police said they were investigating a forgery when Bushman gave them a false name and date of birth in an attempt to dodge a warrant out of Peoria County.

Bushman was booked into Coles County Jail.