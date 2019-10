Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A man was shot after what police describe as an escalated argument.

Officer Jeff Bladel says around 3:42 p.m. shots were fired at the 1700 block of Iowa Street in Davenport.

One adult male was shot. The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital. No word on his condition yet.

Multiple units from the Scott County Sheriff and Davenport Police are in the area.

Our team at the scene says police are looking for shell casings around a car and searching a home.