GOP presidential candidate, former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh says Trump should be impeached

MOLINE, Illinois-- Former Illinois congressman and longshot Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh is joining the growing public opinion that President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Citing the Mueller Report and the Trump–Ukraine controversy as indicators that impeachment is necessary, Walsh said he originally began his campaign back in August because he believes Trump is "unfit" to lead.

"I don't think he gives a damn about the country," Walsh said in an interview with News 8.

"He's betrayed America. He actually told a foreign government, Ukraine, to screw with our elections. That's disloyal, that alone should be impeachable and that alone should piss off every American voter."

Walsh voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election and said the current president "picked some good judges, gotten rid of some government regulations, he's done some good things right."

Creating a campaign to challenge Trump as the Republican nominee in 2020, Walsh is hoping voters agree with his thinking that Trump is "a danger to this country."

Walsh said if elected, he would focus on creating a stronger border and reducing the national debt.

The former congressman won a House seat back in 2010 representing Illinois's 8th congressional district, but lost a 2012 reelection bid. Since then Walsh has hosted a conservative talk radio show.