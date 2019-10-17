× Element Moline offers perfect space for guests to relax after work

MOLINE, Illinois — The Element Moline isn’t just a place to stay. It’s a place for guests to gather after a long day at work. The hotel’s only been open for less than a year, but it’s finding its niche as the ideal place for long-term guests visiting the Quad Cities. Four days a week, the hotel staff offers a happy hour style event complimentary for guests. It features local beers, wine and snacks including warm bread, olives and cheeses.

After winding down with some social time in the lobby, guest retreat back to their suites. The hotel specializes in extended stay rooms. They are very large; some up to 800 square feet, and each room is equipped with a kitchen. The exposed brick gives guests the historic feel only the Element can provide.

The Element Moline is located at 316 12th St. Located directly across from the Taxslayer Center, the hotel is ideal for a stay after a concert and Quad City Storm hockey games. It's also in close proximity to great restaurants and bars in the downtown area.