Clinton County Sheriff warns of Medicare cancer screening scam

Posted 3:31 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, October 17, 2019

CLINTON COUNTY- In a lengthy post on facebook, the Clinton County sheriff describes how a resident fell prey to a medicare scam.

In the post the sheriff says Medicare and other consumer protection agencies sounded the alarm about a DNA kit scam about six months ago, reporting some face to face solicitations at senior centers, and telemarketing aimed at seniors.

Medicare has labeled it a scam, saying its just a ploy to gain the Medicare numbers of seniors.

Sally fell victim to the latest variation of a long-running Medicare scam. This variation is a direct descendant of previous scams which featured offers of orthotic braces or other medical devices, free from Medicare, provided in exchange for your Medicare number.

Read the post yourself below.

