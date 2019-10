× Another Geneseo attempted murder suspect arrested and arraigned

GENESEO, Illinois- A man has been arraigned in connection with the Geneseo attempted murder plot.

According to the circuit clerk’s office, Justin R. Sexton was arraigned on October 17.

He was arraigned on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

His next scheduled hearing is October 21 at 1:00 p.m. Remains in custody at Henry County Jail on a $500,000 bond.