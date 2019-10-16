Wheel of Misfortune; De Jay Thorpe Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 22-year-old De Jay Thorpe Jr. He's 5' 5", 181 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Davenport Police for assault with a dangerous weapon and escape on original charges on criminal mischief, eluding, car theft, controlled substance violation.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.