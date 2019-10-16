× Temperatures to rebound in the coming days

Clouds are ruling skies and thus allowing for a pretty chilly day with temperatures around the 50 degree mark. Though, more like 40s when you factor in the wind.

Those same winds will ease up overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Full sunshine on track for Thursday with highs around 60 degrees. We’ll get a bit warmer to end the work week with highs well into the 60s on Friday as winds quickly blow out of the south.

Showers will develop and get caught in this flow as early as Saturday morning. Fortunately, this is the only chance we see for the rest of the weekend as skies improves greatly that night and lead the weekend’s best with highs around 70 on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

