One person dead after motorcycle crash in Davenport

Posted 10:45 am, October 16, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa– The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Davenport.

The motorcycle was travelling from Rockingham Road onto West River Drive Tuesday, Oct. 15 just after 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

The motorcycle crashed on the ramp and the driver was declared dead at the scene, the statement said.

The driver was the only rider and there were no other vehicles involved.

The ramp was briefly closed while officials investigated the crash.

