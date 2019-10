× Child reported dead at a home in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Illinois– A child was reported dead at a home in Monmouth.

Monmouth police and fire departments responded to a call at a home in the 700 block of East Third Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, according to Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer.

No foul play is suspected and no other information is being released out of respect for the family.

The investigation is ongoing.