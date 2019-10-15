× Traffic at a crawl on all QC bridges as Rock Island police search the water

ROCK ISLAND- Traffic is returning to normal but still very slow after Rock Island police had stopped traffic.

The DOT says that between Exit 4: US 67; Grant Street and State Street and the Mississippi River bridge (Bettendorf). The roadway is reopened to traffic as of 4:22 p.m.

I-74 Eastbound is open again but expect bumper to bumper traffic.

Several of the other bridges are also backed up as traffic slowly returns to normal.

It’s unclear why police had stopped traffic on Centennial but they were seen searching the water near the bridge.