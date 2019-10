Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- The Rock Island County Public Health Department held it's first walk-in flu shot clinic on October 15.

It was the first of seven clinics at the Rock Island location this season.

The clinic is accepting most major insurances but if you dont have insurance the vaccine is only $30 dollars without insurance.

The department is also hosting clinics across Rock Island County through October. Including Milan and Andalusia.