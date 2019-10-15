Moline football player, Dakovion Kennedy, receives heart transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- A Moline High School football player is recovering after receiving a heart transplant.

Dakovion Kennedy went into surgery Friday, Oct. 11 in Chicago. His aunt said he is now breathing on his own and talking.

Kennedy was hospitalized late last month after football practice with a mysterious illness. Doctors believed Kennedy had viral myocarditis, a rare condition that causes inflammation in the middle layer of his heart and can lead to heart failure.

Throughout the past month, the Moline community has raised thousands of dollars for Kennedy's recovery.