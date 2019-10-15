× How do Cheetos represent pollen? Find out Wednesday

MOLINE, Illinois– Ag in the Classroom returns to Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, October 16.

Cambridge FFA Chapter President Bradleigh Schaefer and Stacy Markey, from Gold Star FS, Inc.. are showing us the importance of pollination, through the use of Cheetos!

Background:

A pollinator is an animal that carries pollen on its body from one flower to

another. Some examples of pollinators are birds, bees, beetles and bats. Pollinators help pollinate

more than 1,200 crops.

Objective:

Students will learn while a pollinator is eating, pollen from the flower may stick to its body. As the pollinator

moves from flower to flower, the pollen it is carrying also gets moved from flower to flower. Pollinators visit flowers to drink nectar or eat pollen.

The pollinator your students will be learning about is the bee.

Next Generation Science Standards: Interactions, Energy, and Dynamics:

Materials Needed:

– Flower di-cut

– Juice box

– Cheetos

– Napkins

Directions:

Each child begins with a flower, which will be placed over the top of a juice box, and Cheetos on their desk. The students will be the bees during this experiment. They will all begin at the front of the classroom. As we all know, the flowers’ color and smell attract the bees (students). They will “fly” to their desk and “land” on their flower. They will drink a little bit of the nectar (juice box). As they are drinking, pollen just happens to find its way onto their fingers. For this part, the students are instructed to eat their Cheetos without wiping their hands. The cheese dust = pollen! After they finish their juice, they fly around the room to other flowers. When they land on other flowers, (wipe their hands on another flower) they are able to see the power of pollination!