Flood waters force 2.5 miles of River Drive in Moline to close

MOLINE, Illinois — About 2.5 miles of River Drive is closed because of the rising Mississippi River.

The City of Moline announced the closure on Tuesday, October 15. River Drive is closed between 23rd Street and 55th Street.

Drivers can still access businesses on 23rd, 34th, 41st, and 55th Streets as floodwaters allow. Suggested detours to get around are 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities and Illinois 92 AKA 4th Avenue.

A statement from the city warns that “it takes very little water to float a vehicle or to become trapped within your vehicle.” Do not drive around barricades or through flood water.

